Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Turning lemons into lemonade. What should you do if a man comes into your store, rants about women on dating sites not liking short guys, gets tackled, the whole thing is caught on video, and said video goes viral? Use it as a promotional offer. That’s what Bagel Boss owner Donald Rosner is doing after this exact scenario went down in one of his stores. Rosner has been vocal about the incident on Twitter and on Wednesday tweeted that anyone who mentions the video at Bagel Boss locations can get a free mini bagel. The store is also encouraging Twitter users to create memes in relation to the video and whoever makes the best one wins a Bagel Boss breakfast spread. After celebrity Chrissy Teigen tweeted about the incident, Bagel Boss manager Alex Rosner offered her a free meal in exchange for live-tweets.

Happening today: The White House social media summit. President Donald Trump plans to meet with prominent conservative social media figures – such as Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe and activists Bill Mitchell and Charlie Kirk – on Thursday to reiterate frustrations with big tech firms for allegedly suppressing conservative voices. Who is not invited? Twitter and Facebook.

Another acquisition for Vested. The financial communications firm has acquired a minority ownership stake in Caliber Corporate Advisers, a financial services marcomms shop. Last year, Vested acquired Templars Communications earlier this year, expanding its business into the U.K. PRWeek has the full story.

A longtime Text100 vet has resurfaced. Jeremy Woolf has joined Method Communications as New York GM, a newly created role. Woolf worked at Text100, which merged with Bite Global in Q1 to form Archetype, for more than a decade, most recently as SVP of North America business development and marketing leader. After exiting Text100 in 2017, he worked at WE Communications as EVP of strategy. Since last July, Woolf has been consulting. Here’s what he will be doing at Method.

American Hockey League app users got some aggressive push notifications on Wednesday. The messages, which all users could see, were aimed at HockeyTech CCO Stewart Zimmel and demanded $6,000 from him. "Also, I’m filing a workplace report against you for threatening to punch me in the throat [numerous] times," one message said. The AHL released a statement later on Wednesday apologizing to users and explaining that the issue of "unauthorized notifications" coming from the AHL app had been resolved. (New York Post)