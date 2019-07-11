Former Sky corporate comms chief Gavin Davis launches agency

Davis (pictured), who announced his resignation from Sky last November after two years following its sale to Comcast, said he will continue to advise the broadcaster alongside other FTSE 100 and private clients including global finance and investment business TPG Sixth Street Partners.

Nepean, based in London's Mayfair, launches with a four-strong team that includes Samuel Emden, former special advisor to Institute of Directors director general Simon Walker who has worked in management consultancy, journalism and UK and US politics.

Davis, who was formerly MD of Bell Pottinger's financial and corporate division, said: "I have launched Nepean because I think there is a tremendous opportunity both in the demand for quality advice as well my desire to do things differently in the way teams are built and treated.

"I am taking many of the learnings from Sky to build a high-performance team and culture while also developing people’s careers and creating the best possible work environment. I believe that by putting our people first we will do a better job for our clients and all will benefit as a result.

"Having worked both in-house and with a near 20 year advisory career I have a clear perspective from both sides of the table and know what clients want and understand the complexity of large organisations.

"I believe businesses now more than ever need support in connecting with their most important stakeholders. To that end Nepean will focus on helping clients make better behaviour, language and engagement decisions in order to achieve their business objectives.

"Our client list will be carefully curated to ensure we are working with businesses we truly believe in and where we know we can add value. Our approach, like our advice, is about value not volume."