Broadcast PR veteran Phil Caplin launches consultancy

Caplin describes Broadcast Revolution as "a new breed broadcast consultancy set up to provide a fresh and creative way of delivering quality broadcast coverage for brands across TV, radio and owned channels".

He said the consultancy will collaborate with brands to create authentic content that works for broadcasters with a focus "quality coverage" rather than "how many stations you rack up on your schedule".

Caplin has more than 20 years of experience running broadcast PR agencies and working with brands. Most recently he set up Good Broadcast in 2016 and ran it until he left in June. He previously was managing director of Sound Creative within the Markettiers Group.

Explaining why he wanted to create a new consultancy, Caplin said: "Delivering broadcast coverage remains competitive and fierce. Which is why I wanted to create a new broadcast environment for brands where we can have frank and honest conversations with clients about how to stack up a strong broadcast story. Then to have the passion, expertise and commitment to follow through.

"The industry has reached maturity and needs a fresh voice. A voice that is willing to be brave and tell clients what they need to hear to deliver quality broadcast coverage, which is not always what they want to hear.

"If clients want top tier coverage they need to put a broadcast strategy in place first and not treat it as an afterthought. If it’s not fit for broadcast then we will work with our clients to come up with solutions that will work."

Caplin said Broadcast Revolution will work with a team of broadcast specialists and has "a host of clients knocking at the door".