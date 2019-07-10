Method hires Jeremy Woolf as New York office lead

NEW YORK: Method Communications has hired Jeremy Woolf as New York GM, a newly created role.

Woolf started at the firm on Tuesday, reporting to Method cofounder and CEO David Parkinson. There are four staffers in the New York office, including Woolf, who said he is planning to grow the office to 10 employees by the end of the year, including by adding an associate creative director and art director.

Woolf said he will tap into resources from Method’s headquarters in Salt Lake City and its San Francisco office. The firm has 70 full-time staffers. He will also partner with Method SVP of marketing Jenni Holladay to build a "compelling" marketing offering at the firm, said Parkinson.

Woolf worked at Text100, which merged with Bite Global in Q1 to form Archetype, for more than a decade, most recently as SVP of North America business development and marketing leader. After exiting Text100 in 2017, he worked at WE Communications as EVP of strategy, according to his LinkedIn profile, before leaving last July. Woolf spent the last year consulting.

"It was a long winter of sitting at home with my dogs and cats, trying to get business in," said Woolf. "I missed the dynamism of the agency world."

After meeting with Parkinson and executives from Method parent company Chime, he decided to join Method.

Chime acquired Method late last year, making it part of the Chime Specialist Group alongside agencies including European technology agency Harvard and customer advocacy specialist firm inEvidence.

Chime Specialist Group has offices in London, New York, Singapore and Santiago, Chile, with more than 250 staffers.

"We are now looking at how we take advantage of the Chime acquisition and truly build a global tech agency," said Parkinson. "Our goal is to build a top global technology agency where all the work and teams are consistent. I am a believer that partnerships don’t work as well. You have to build an agency with a global footprint under one brand."

Asked if Method is planning to open other offices, Parkinson said Woolf will "build out Boston" and noted that the firm is starting exploratory meetings in Seattle this week, adding, "We might open an office there early next year."

Method, founded by Parkinson and partner Jacob Moon in 2010, has worked with clients including Check Point Software, Domo, and Freshworks.

Method helped orchestrate two of the largest tech initial public offerings of 2016 for Nutanix and Trivago. It also helped to facilitate the IPOs of Domo and Pluralsight in 2018 and the $8 billion acquisition of Qualtrics by SAP, which was announced last November.

Method finished 2018 "just shy of" $12 million in revenue and it is on-track to finish the year close to $14 million, said Parkinson.