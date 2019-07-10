Breakfast Briefing: Players want MLB to come clean about 'juiced' ball

Hidden ball trick? As the all-star break comes to a close, Major League Baseball players want the organization to come clean about whether game balls have been enhanced, or "juiced" in the sport’s parlance. With home runs being hit at an eye-popping rate, star pitcher Justin Verlander and others have urged MLB to explain what’s going on.

Boeing’s seven-year run as the world’s largest maker of airplanes is about to come to an end. Airbus is poised to take the top spot from Boeing, which has reported no new orders of the problem-plagued 737 Max for the third month running, according to The Wall Street Journal.

This is *not* what Home Depot’s comms team wants to be worrying about. President Donald Trump further politicized the home-improvement retailer’s brand on Tuesday night by denouncing liberal groups’ calls for a boycott over its cofounder’s support for Trump’s re-election. Setting off irony alarms, Trump accused the "radical left" of "using commerce" to hurt political enemies only a month after he called on followers to boycott AT&T.

More and more the Radical Left is using Commerce to hurt their "Enemy." They put out the name of a store, brand or company, and ask their so-called followers not to do business there. They don’t care who gets hurt, but also don’t understand that two can play that game! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2019

While their quest for equal pay continues, the U.S. Women’s National Team is about to reap the rewards of their World Cup-winning performance in sponsorships. Star forward Alex Morgan, for instance, will make more than double her club team salary this year in sponsorships, according to MarketWatch. And that’s not counting any coming endorsements from tea companies. Don’t tell your boss: If you can’t be in Lower Manhattan for the USWNT’s championship parade this morning, you can stream it online.

Leggingsgate redux? A Houston-based doctor has criticized American Airlines in a tweet for asking her to cover up her outfit with a jacket before boarding a flight, saying she was humiliated by the ordeal. In an incident reminiscent of United Airlines’ "LeggingsGate" incident from 2017, social media users have accused the airline of policing women’s outfits.