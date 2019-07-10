Watch: Body positive campaign says 'all bodies are beach ready'

On The Beach brought women together from across the UK to strut their stuff in their swimwear and celebrate bodies of all shapes and sizes at its pop-up beach in Manchester’s city centre.

The company’s aim is to promote body positivity after research found a third of women revealed a lack of body confidence stops them from getting into the pool with their children on holiday.

On National Bikini Day (5 July) women from across the UK posted unedited pictures of themselves on social media using the hashtag #ThisBikiniCan to celebrate their differences and improve confidence.

The campaign was created with PR agency Frank who worked with the travel company over the last few months on a number of media stunts, influencer partnerships and activations.

Laura Crompton, client service director and head of Manc Frank, said they wanted to bring the company’s personality to life. "It was a really fun campaign with an empowering message, and the level of support and engagement it generated organically on social and in the media, as well as the genuine passion and enthusiasm shown by our campaign influencers, was really inspiring," she added.

Other findings by On the Beach revealed body positivity issues appeared to be much higher amongst younger adults, with low body confidence highest amongst 18-24 year olds at 39 per cent.

Andrea Tarpey, head of communications at On the Beach said: "On the Beach’s campaign is designed to bust the myth of ‘beach body readiness’. As far as we’re concerned - all bodies are beach ready."