ICR wins PR account for soon-to-be-rebranded IBM Watson Marketing

NEW YORK: The company formerly known as IBM Watson Marketing has named ICR as its PR AOR, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Leading external communications, ICR will help to roll out the company’s new branding this month, the source said. The company wants to position itself as a disruptive force in the marketing cloud space, which is dominated by companies including Adobe, Oracle and Salesforce.

ICR’s scope of work includes strategic communications counsel, media relations, message positioning and thought leadership, the source said. It started working on the account at the start of June after an RFP process the month before.

CEO Mark Simpson, who was previously VP of offering management and strategy for IBM’s marketing and commerce platform, is leading the marketing cloud company. He told Business Insider that his company will have 1,100 employees and will be "by any metric, the largest independent marketing cloud." Its services include campaign automation, content hub, marketing assistant, media optimizer and real-time personalization. Several IBM executives have also joined the soon-to-be-rebranded company, according to a statement.

Investment management firm Centerbridge Partners acquired IBM’s marketing platform and commerce software in April for an undisclosed sum. IBM previously sold marketing and commerce products to HCL Technologies for $1.8 billion. However, IBM is planning to hold on to IBM Watson Advertising, according to Business Insider.

ICR’s technology clients include driver assistance and autonomous driving tech company Mobileye and Cardlytics, which conducts customer loyalty and rewards programs for financial services companies. The firm reported a 9% increase in revenue last year to $66.2 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.