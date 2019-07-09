Nike hires Mackenzie Anderson as purpose comms and engagement director

BEAVERTON, OR: Nike has hired Coca-Cola Company vet Mackenzie Anderson as purpose communications and engagement director.

A Nike representative confirmed Anderson joined the company, but declined to comment further.

Anderson worked at The Coca-Cola Company for several years, most recently as global senior communications lead for the chief comms and sustainability officer. In that role, she was responsible for driving "the operational and comms rhythm for the chief comms, public affairs, sustainability and marketing assets officer and global function," according to her LinkedIn profile.

As a member of the global PACS executive leadership team, Anderson crafted stories and curated opportunities that "connected and engaged" the more than 400 members on Coca-Cola’s internal global PACS team, according to her LinkedIn profile. Anderson was previously Coca-Cola’s global strategic comms manager and before that she was global environmental and sustainability comms manager for the company.

Prior to Coca-Cola, Anderson was a PR coordinator for the MLB’s Atlanta Braves. Before that, she worked at Georgia Aquarium as a PR specialist.

Last week, Nike made the decision to pull a limited edition Air Max 1 sneaker decorated with an early version of the American flag after critics said the flag has become associated with slavery and white supremacists. Many consumers, and some politicians, were unimpressed.

However, on Sunday, Nike redeemed itself in the eyes of many with its Never Stop Winning ad, released moments after the U.S. Women’s National Team won its fourth World Cup with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands. The spot includes a powerful and uplifting voiceover speech and ends with the message, "This team wins. Everyone wins."