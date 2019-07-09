Five Campaigns We Liked in June: your winner revealed

PRWeek's five favourite campaigns in June once again saw a duelling duo pull clear of the field.

It was won – with nearly 300 votes – by a clever and thought-provoking campaign for International Women in Engineering Day, on 23 June, which involved primary school children being asked to draw a picture of an engineer. PR agency W Communications was behind the initiative.

Runner-up, with 231 votes, was Simple's #ChooseKindness campaign with Little Mix, released to coincide with Stop Cyberbullying Day. The work was created by agency TMW Unlimited.

See the full results below and find out more about the winning campaign:

Jaguar Land Rover – International Women in Engineering Day

This clever and thought-provoking campaign, for International Women in Engineering Day on 23 June, is a good example of using the theme of female empowerment in an authentic way that’s relevant to the brand.

Today is #InternationalWomenInEngineeringDay and at Jaguar Land Rover we want to continue to inspire the engineers of tomorrow. #INWED19 pic.twitter.com/AOpi8fXb6s — Jaguar Land Rover (@JLR_News) June 23, 2019

To show how gender attitudes are established at an early age, and how inspirational women can challenge them, primary school children were asked to draw a picture of an engineer by Charlotte Cooper - a 27-year-old Jaguar Land Rover engineer who was behind the new L494 SVR Range Rover Sport. W Communications is behind the campaign.

In case you missed it: Five Campaigns We Liked in May: your winner revealed