In brief: Pagoda hires ex-Scottish Parliament staffer, wins for Rooster, Launch, Flock and Seymour

Pagoda PR appoints former Scottish Parliament staffer

Scottish public affairs agency Pagoda has appointed Colin McFarlane (above) as a director. He brings ten years’ experience within the Scottish Parliament and the House of Commons, and will oversee the public affairs division of the business. McFarlane is currently the secretary of the Association for Scottish Public Affairs and previously held a consultancy role at Indigo. The appointment boosts the agency’s senior team and follows on from the recent promotion of Holly Russell to director. Pagoda MD Angela Casey said the agency was thrilled to welcome McFarlane to the team.

In brief: UK agencies win overseas briefs, Aldi hires internal comms partner, We Are Social expands to Tokyo



Guardhog hires Launch for awareness brief

Peer-to-peer accommodation insurance brand Guardhog has hired creative comms shop Launch to position the brand as a market leader with a PR and content brief. Launch won a three-way competitive pitch and will be kicking off the six-month programme over the summer period with a mix of profile-raising for its founders, creative newsjacking and seasonal storytelling. The agency’s mix of travel, financial services, challenger brand and lifestyle expertise impressed Guardhog founders Humphrey Bowles and Andrew Boldt, who believe they have spotted a gap in financial services for the growing communities of hosts and guests sharing their pads.

Children’s brand win for Rooster

PR and comms agency Rooster PR has been like a child in a furniture shop after winning the brief for Norwegian children’s furniture and equipment brand Stokke. The agency’s integrated PR, social media and influencer programme started last month and is focused on building media and consumer awareness of the Stokke brand, heritage and products. Rooster will also help secure brand share of voice in mainstream media whilst boosting storytelling and thought leadership. Led by associate director Julie Aguilera, the brand will sit among Rooster’s portfolio of consumer and lifestyle clients.

Tricker PR rebrands

To celebrate its 18th year of business, Tricker PR has rebranded to become Tricker Communications. The move reflects the increasingly wide range of services which the agency offers. Tricker’s portfolio of services includes digital communications, social media, video production, digital and print magazine production and experiential marketing. MD Beverley Tricker said: "Whilst we still pride ourselves on our media relations work in print, we ensure our clients are seen digitally across many platforms and formats.

Seymour PR wins plastic-free period brief

Mondays, a subscription service that offers women access to 100 per cent plastic-free periods – from product to packaging – has appointed boutique agency Seymour PR to handle its launch brief. Seymour PR will help address the stigma around menstrual health and raise consumer awareness to the availability of plastic-free and environmentally friendly period products. The agency will help secure coverage with the aim of driving website traffic and subscription numbers, and establish Mondays as experts in all things menstrual health. Nancy Saddington, co-founder of Mondays, said: "We want to win over the hearts and minds of the rapidly growing group of environmentally conscious women who appreciate the convenience of the subscription model. "

Lovehoney gets into bed with Flock

Lovehoney, the adult toy and lingerie retailer, has appointed Flock to lead on a PR project designed to drive thought leadership for the brand in 2019, following a four-way pitch. The agency, led by former Lexis directors Liz Barette and Marilyn Wicks, will develop a new campaign for Lovehoney launching this summer. Barette said: "Lovehoney is in a unique position to share its expertise around both the physical and emotional aspects of sex and we’re delighted to be working with them on this new project."