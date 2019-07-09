Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Plant-based burgers are suddenly all the rage. Impossible Foods’ chief communications officer Rachel Konrad has certainly helped the Impossible Burger hit the mainstream. She sat down with PRWeek to talk about what she’s been up to since joining the company in 2016, the same year the Impossible Burger was born. Two unexpected fun facts: Konrad doesn’t see Beyond Meat as a competitor and has no interest in targeting vegans or vegetarians. Read the full feature story here.

Meanwhile, an Impossible Foods job ad is getting attention this week. A job post on LinkedIn for the company’s director of communications role explains that the selected candidate will handle media inquiries and outreach, including those from "uneducated or downright hostile media." Journalists including BuzzFeed’s Ryan Mac, TechCrunch’s Jonathan Shieber and The New York Times’ Mike Isaac tweeted their disdain for the job post. Konrad joined the critical thread, tweeting, "Reality is that most media -- most people -- *are* unaware and uneducated on the connection between climate change and diet. It's our job to educate and provoke this overdue discussion."

Hey, HQ-ties! Has the quiz app stiffed you? One HQ Trivia user, Jeopardy winner Alex Jacob, complained on Twitter Monday about not being paid the $20,000 he won on the app on June 10. HQ has paid out $6.25 million to date and 99% of players have been eligible to cash out within 48 hours of winning, but some winners may have to wait up to 90 days for it to ensure they didn’t break the rules to win, a representative told TechCrunch.

Why #BoycottHomeDepot is trending. The Home Depot cofounder Bernie Marcus told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that while President Donald Trump "sucks" at communication, his impact on employment and aggressive stances toward China and Iran have been positive. He added that he intends to support Trump’s re-election campaign. Some Twitter users vowed to never shop at Home Depot again, following Marcus’ statement. Home Depot issued a statement in response, explaining that Marcus retired from the company more than 15 years ago and "isn’t speaking on behalf of the company." (USA Today)

PSA: Don’t send death threats to brands. Vice published a piece from Luke Taylor on Monday, who wrote that he was banned from Twitter for threatening to kill Mr. Peanut. Taylor bragged that this wasn’t his first time menacing the Planters mascot. Now Taylor is getting backlash on Twitter. Amy Brown, the former "sass master" behind Wendy’s Twitter account, tweeted that Taylor "bragging about doing this is like bragging about calling up customer service 1-800 numbers just to scream at people."