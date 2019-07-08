8 comms pros react to Nike's emotional USWNT ad

Nike’s marketing team must be on an emotional rollercoaster.

Last week, the shoe company made the decision to pull a limited edition Air Max 1 sneaker decorated with an early version of the American flag after critics said the flag has become associated with slavery and white supremecists. Many consumers, and some politicians, were unimpressed.

However, on Sunday, Nike redeemed itself in the eyes of many with its Never Stop Winning ad, released moments after the U.S. Women’s National Team won its fourth World Cup with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands. The spot includes a powerful and uplifting voiceover speech and ends with the message, "This team wins. Everyone wins."

Nike was the most mentioned brand on social media in relation to the Women's World Cup, with 51.3% share of voice in the last 30 days. Nike’s tweet with the Never Stop Winning ad on Sunday earned 323,000 shares and likes, along with 20.5 million views, according to Talkwalker.

Communications and marketing pros are largely celebrating its message on Twitter, but some are questioning whether Nike is actually doing its part in the fight for equal pay.

