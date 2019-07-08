Intel hires VMWare's Claire Dixon as comms head

SANTA CLARA, CA: Intel has hired Claire Dixon as corporate VP and chief communications officer.

She started in the role on July 1, reporting to Michelle Johnston Holthaus, SVP and GM of Intel’s sales and marketing group and interim CMO, according to a statement from the company.

Dixon will oversee Intel’s global communications organization, including corporate comms and events, product public relations, employee communications and analyst relations, according to the statement.

Dixon has replaced Laura Anderson, who served as Intel’s VP of global marketing and communications and GM of the global communications group before leaving the company in March, according to an Intel representative. Corporate communications VP Mike Fay and Tara Smith, director of business group comms, co-led the function while Intel conducted an internal and external search for a replacement.

Former CFO Robert Swan became Intel’s CEO in Q1, replacing Brian Krzanich.

Before joining Intel, Dixon worked for VMware as SVP and chief communications officer since 2017. She served on the technology company’s executive committee and was responsible for leading its global comms organization.

Previously, Dixon was VP of global communications at eBay, where she led worldwide external comms, including media relations, executive communications and thought leadership, consumer PR and corporate content, digital and social channels.

Dixon also led U.K. and later European communications for the consumer products division of GlaxoSmithKline and held comms roles at Unilever and Weber Shandwick.

Technology giant Intel’s Q1 revenue was flat compared to the year prior at $16.1 billion, though its earnings were down 6%, according to Business Insider. At the time, Swan also cut the company’s Q2 earnings forecast below analyst expectations.