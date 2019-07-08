Updated Cision Communications Cloud highlights social suite

CHICAGO: Cision has released the latest version of its flagship product, the Cision Communications Cloud, with a range of social media services.

This iteration signifies that the PR tech company has integrated its last two acquisitions -- TrendKite, a digital PR startup with capabilities in monitoring and attribution, and Falcon.io, a Copenhagen-based social media company that provides social media listening services -- onto its platform, explained Cision CEO Kevin Akeroyd.

"In one sentence, the customer is now going to get the best out of everything in TrendKite and the best out of everything Cision Communications Cloud put together, so all of it is in this new platform," Akeroyd said.



He highlighted the synergies between Cision and TrendKite, pointing out how TrendKite’s "modern architecture" has helped enhance the earned media monitoring and analytics.

"The core media monitoring is a material step up," Akeroyd said.

While Cision was the "king" of traditional media journalists’ databases in many areas, TrendKite was the leader in social influencer profiles, he added. Now, the Cision Communications Cloud has 1.4 million professional media profiles and 910 million social influencer profiles.

The Cision Communications Cloud update also allows for press release distribution through the Cision PR Newswire, integration with Google G Suite and Microsoft’s Office 365 and social campaign management, a statement said.

The updated Cision Communications Cloud integrates paid media tools, providing "earned media-informed custom audience creation, targeting and activation," a statement said.



TrendKite’s "PR attribution" software helped further round out Cision’s attribution products and services, Akeroyd explained.