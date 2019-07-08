Heck cut to shreds over response to Boris Bangers PR stunt

The response on social media came several days after journalist Dave Higgens tweeted about the controversial photo shoot five days ago, allowing a Twitter storm to brew for nearly a week.

Heck did not respond PRWeek, which questioned why it was inviting a chief architect of Brexit, particularly when eight out of 10 Heck staff are European.

Heck’s explanation did not satisfy the Observer's food critic Jay Rayner and the majority of others who have pledged to join a Heck boycott.

Earlier today, Olley Goss founder Andrew Olley warned that brands embrace a Boris photocall at their peril.

He added: "I wonder how this stunt went down in the staff canteen, with the workforce no doubt worrying about their jobs as 31 October looms."

Another PR leader, PrettyGreen founder Mark Stringer described the stunt as "offal PR" that showed "a total lack of coherent thinking and credibility".

In the space of two hours following Heck's statement this afternoon, more than 1,300 people chopped into the sausage brand on Twitter alone.

Judging by the largely negative sentiment, the brand has its work cut out to convince consumers its Boris Bangers stunt won't leave a Heck of a bitter taste in their mouth.

"We do not specifically endorse any candidate" say the creators of the "Boris Banger."



Nice try. #BoycottHeck — Elinor Elliot #FBPE (@ElliotElinor) July 8, 2019

You "do not specifically endorse any candidate" rings ridiculously hollow after creating 'Boris Bangers' packaging. This was a gushing photo op not an opportunity for debate. I bought your brand every week. I loved it. No more. #BoycottHeck — Clare Tyndall (@TyndallClare) July 8, 2019

I don't see any sausages for any of the other parties!



Seems like you made a pigs ear of your PR opportunity and are now scrambling to distance yourself from it.



Won't be changing my mind. #BoycottHeck — Thomas Nicol #FBPE #RevokeArticle50 ?????????????? (@tlnicol111) July 8, 2019