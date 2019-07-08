Beattie launches events division and 'innovation dial-up service'

Sarah Ballantyne has been promoted to head of events and will oversee the operation, alongside a team of event managers from across the UK.

"We’ve been speaking to clients, suppliers, holding focus groups with consumers and really doing our research to help us fully understand what brands and guests are looking for when it comes to creating a 'wow' event," she added.

In addition, a new innovation team has been designed to offer brands a dial-up service when in need of a fresh injection of ideas for marketing or communications campaigns.

Combining the talents of creative experts across the UK and North America, the team can be drafted in at any point to work alongside brands on testing, developing and implementing creative campaigns for advertising, social, digital marketing and PR.

Digital director Jessica McAndrew (above, right) said the agency wanted to help brands "add the magic dust" before embarking on a big campaign.

Joanne Spence (above, left) leads the innovation team. She added: "Sometimes the best results come about by shaking things up and causing a little disruption."