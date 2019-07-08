Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Former Mattel and JetBlue comms head Nancy Elder has a new job. She has joined sports streaming platform DAZN as its first chief corporate comms officer and will report to DAZN group executive chairman John Skipper. PRWeek has the full story.

"Never Stop Winning." That’s the name of a new ad Nike released moments after the U.S. Women’s National Team won its fourth World Cup championship on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands. The ad, which shows the USWNT getting ready for the big game, includes a powerful and uplifting speech as a voice-over and ends with the message, "This team wins. Everyone wins." Nike tweeted out the one-minute ad, which has been viewed 20 million times, liked over 222,000 times, and retweeted 78,000 times. It also tweeted out the speech featured in the ad, line by line.

Here’s what comms pros thought about Nike’s ad. Pearson’s chief corporate affairs officer Deirdre Latour tweeted, "After a tough week in the shoe world, Nike gets it 100% right." Jonathan Mildenhall, founder and CEO of 21st Century Brand, also applauded Nike’s ad on Twitter. He tweeted, "Nike is a paradoxical brand of late. Often getting it grotesquely wrong. Sometimes getting it brilliantly right."

Meanwhile, Budweiser became the first official beer sponsor for the National Women’s Soccer League. On Sunday, the beer brand took out a full page ad in The New York Times with the message: Don’t stop watching women’s soccer after the final. Support women’s leagues, too. Budweiser also tweeted out a one-minute video with the hashtag #WeWontStopWatching. The video has been viewed 3 million times.

Starbucks is doing damage control. After an employee at a Tempe, Arizona, store asked six police officers to leave or move out of a customer’s line of sight, people took to Twitter with the #BoycottStarbucks hashtag. Starbucks’ EVP and president of U.S. retail Rossann Williams penned an apology to the Tempe Police Department, offering to meet with the department and explaining the company is "already taking the necessary steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again in the future." On Sunday evening, Starbucks responded to critics on Twitter by linking to the apology. The Tempe Officers Association said it is "encouraged" by Starbucks’ apology and looks forward to "a welcome dialogue."