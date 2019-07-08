Lego launches multi-market PR agency review

Added 2 hours ago by Arvind Hickman

Lego is reviewing its PR requirements in what is understood to be a multi-market pitch being run from its HQ in Denmark.

Lego has launched a multi-market PR agency review.
In the UK, Mischief picked up Lego’s consolidated PR brief in August 2017 from incumbent agencies Norton PR and Crescendo PR, which worked with the brand until the end of that year. Flashpoint handles PR for Lego in the US.

Lego UK and Ireland senior brand relations manager Nicola Morgan-Hulme told PRWeek: "We regularly review all supplier contracts as a standard business practice. However, we can’t provide any further comment at this time."

WE Communications recently won the global brief to handle PR and social media for Lego Education.

Earlier this year, Lego celebrated the release of The Lego Movie 2 with two in-store activations in Newcastle and Manchester, created by The Producers at PrettyGreen.

The Lego Movie franchise also teamed up with Turkish Airlines for he second iteration of a popular safety video.

