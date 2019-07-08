Mattel, JetBlue vet Nancy Elder joins DAZN as corporate comms head

NEW YORK: Sports streaming platform DAZN has hired Nancy Elder as its first chief corporate comms officer and a member of its executive committee.

Elder starts in the global role on July 8 and will report to DAZN group executive chairman John Skipper. She will be based in New York and lead a team there, as well as a team based in London. The number of people she will oversee is yet to be determined.



Chris Legentil, DAZN’s VP of communications and PR, explained that the platform is now live in nine countries across four continents since launching in 2016.



"As the business has grown, DAZN has identified a need for someone like [Elder] to come on and be responsible for DAZN’s corporate brand, building the company’s standing internationally with key business media and external stakeholders and taking on our social responsibility initiatives," he said. "We were very much attracted to the wealth of experience [Elder] brings from JetBlue and Mattel."

DAZN’s global consumer communications and new market expansion will continue to be led out of London by VP Sarah Beattie, who also oversees social media strategy. Consumer communications in the U.S. and Canada will continue to be led out of New York by Legentil.



"To date, most of the comms focus has been on the consumer side, as opposed to the corporate side," explained Legentil.

In the U.K., DAZN’s AOR is Hill+Knowlton Strategies and in the U.S. the company works with H+K and Group SJR, said Legentil.



Elder has been consulting since she exited Mattel, where she was chief communications officer, in October 2018. Brew Media Relations CEO Dena Cook took the top comms position there as EVP and global head of communications and PR, earlier this year.

Before joining Mattel in October 2017, Elder was JetBlue’s communications leader for three years.



She joined JetBlue in July 2014 after cofounding New York-based social impact agency Matter Unlimited in 2011. Previously, Elder held marcomms leadership roles at General Electric, MasterCard, Marsh & McLennan and Time Warner.



Boxing promotion company Golden Boy Promotions recently closed a five-year, 11-fight deal worth at least $365 million with DAZN.