H+K recruits Edelman director to its energy and industrials team

In her new role, Bull will support the team’s consumer offering across clients including Smart Energy GB, Shell, E.ON and Go Ultra Low, as well as driving new business.

Bull spent more than seven years in Edelman’s brand practice overseeing UK consumer-facing campaigns.

She led EMEA teams for household names, including Kiwi, HP, Motorola, Nissan, PayPal, Shell and Starbucks.

She has previously spent six years at global communications firm Hotwire, managing accounts including BlackBerry, Logic3, O2, Shazam, Talk Talk and Vodafone.

"Shifting the way we create, build, power, heat and transport our world will have long lasting, positive impact on our world, and shaping how companies share their new technologies is critical in developing public trust, engagement and behaviour change," said Bull.

"I’m pleased to join such a knowledgeable team already delivering stellar work in this exciting sector."

H+K’s Energy and Industrials practice MD Chris Pratt said: "I am delighted that Heather has joined our team. She brings a wealth of experience in helping brands communicate their purpose to a consumer audience, and offers fresh perspective in how we can support our clients as they transform their businesses for the future."

Bull’s appointment follows the recent recruitment of Scott Dodsworth from BAE Systems to head up H+K’s public affairs team in the UK, with a specific focus on the energy, industrials and defence sector.

The team has also been strengthened by the return of Sara Jurkowsky as MD alongside Pratt. She spent the past two years growing H+K’s energy practice in the Middle East.

