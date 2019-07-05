Flack on Friday: Sweet revenge on rude hacks, mistaken identity, lobster party

Red faced at blue bash

To Hanover's annual summer party on Tuesday, and the Saatchi Gallery was a resplendent and appropriate venue, given it's named after Charles Saatchi, famous ad man to the Conservative Party.

Notable Tories in attendence, aside from another Charles - Mr Lewington, Hanover founder and John Major's former PR man - included David Davis, who made his presence felt at the agency's summer drinks last year.

Flack witnessed an amusing episode with another senior politician of the blue variety. Waiting to collect bags, a fellow attendee (who shall remain nameless) began polite conversation with said individual, and asked where they work.

"I'm the Secretary of State for Wales," came the reply.

Flack and his pal made a swift exit.

via GIPHY

Claws and effect

Flack was kindly invited to House Festival by W Communications yesterday, set in the grounds of Kenwood House in Hampstead Heath.

As one of the most expensive one-day events anywhere, revellers were treated to a line up of music and events that included Groove Armada and gospel karaoke.

After a booze-filled summer day, there was so much discarded lobster on the floor that Flack had to pick the claws from his shoes as the party left the site.

Overheard on the dance floor: "Where's the butler when you need one?"

Ship ahoy

Talking of summer bashes, Flack is hoping to attend another next Tuesday, this time of a nautical nature as the PRCA Summer Boat Party disembarks from London's Festival Pier. Word on my inbox is it'll have a Hawaiian theme this year, with, presumably, industry luminaries donning grass skirts and loud shirts and dancing to the Hawai Five-0 theme tune.

It also might be the last time to party with PRCA deputy director general Matt Cartmell (pictured below in the fetching grey Trilby and braces) before he sets sail for pastures new. Cartmell's colleague Nicholas Dunn McAfee has also, errr, jumped ship.

Really hacked off

PRWeek's deputy editor John Harrington sparked a minor Twitter debate this week about journalists being rude to PRs:

Journalists being rude to PRs is the equivalent of customers being rude to waiting staff in restaurants. Discuss #PR #Journalism — John Harrington (@John_Harring) July 3, 2019

Flack was happy to read of the happy endings for some PR pros after being on the receiving end of a sharp-tounged hack.

During a sell-in, many years ago, a journalist told me I didn’t have a clue about news and I need to ‘get a new career’. That same press release and story made the front page of the FT the next day. — mark perkins (@thatmarkperkins) July 3, 2019

As a junior, I had: ‘you’re an effing imbecile sending me this to review without a cable to connect it a Mac. Everybody knows I use a Mac. I will tell my colleagues about you. You may as well give up now.’ I told him the Mac cable was in same box, below the product. No apology. — Lee Nugent (@LeeNugent) July 3, 2019

This one probably wins the top prize, though. Ouch.

Back in the day the NME used to fax back our press releases marked out of 10... — Peter Mountstevens (@PMtStevens) July 3, 2019

Creative caper

Flack wonders how many of his dear readers squirmed at this gem:

PRWeek is a celebrity (get outta there!)