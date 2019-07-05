Flack on Friday: Sweet revenge on rude hacks, mistaken identity, lobster party

Added 2 hours ago by Flack

In Flack this week: PRs get revenge on rude journos, a cliché tick-list for creative agencies, and why were there red faces at Hanover's summer party (clue: it wasn't the sun)?

Feature

Red faced at blue bash

To Hanover's annual summer party on Tuesday, and the Saatchi Gallery was a resplendent and appropriate venue, given it's named after Charles Saatchi, famous ad man to the Conservative Party.

Notable Tories in attendence, aside from another Charles - Mr Lewington, Hanover founder and John Major's former PR man - included David Davis, who made his presence felt at the agency's summer drinks last year.

Flack witnessed an amusing episode with another senior politician of the blue variety. Waiting to collect bags, a fellow attendee (who shall remain nameless) began polite conversation with said individual, and asked where they work.

"I'm the Secretary of State for Wales," came the reply.

Flack and his pal made a swift exit.

via GIPHY

Claws and effect

Flack was kindly invited to House Festival by W Communications yesterday, set in the grounds of Kenwood House in Hampstead Heath.

As one of the most expensive one-day events anywhere, revellers were treated to a line up of music and events that included Groove Armada and gospel karaoke.

After a booze-filled summer day, there was so much discarded lobster on the floor that Flack had to pick the claws from his shoes as the party left the site.

Overheard on the dance floor: "Where's the butler when you need one?"

Ship ahoy

Talking of summer bashes, Flack is hoping to attend another next Tuesday, this time of a nautical nature as the PRCA Summer Boat Party disembarks from London's Festival Pier. Word on my inbox is it'll have a Hawaiian theme this year, with, presumably, industry luminaries donning grass skirts and loud shirts and dancing to the Hawai Five-0 theme tune.

It also might be the last time to party with PRCA deputy director general Matt Cartmell (pictured below in the fetching grey Trilby and braces) before he sets sail for pastures new. Cartmell's colleague Nicholas Dunn McAfee has also, errr, jumped ship. 

Really hacked off

PRWeek's deputy editor John Harrington sparked a minor Twitter debate this week about journalists being rude to PRs:

Flack was happy to read of the happy endings for some PR pros after being on the receiving end of a sharp-tounged hack.

This one probably wins the top prize, though. Ouch.

Creative caper

Flack wonders how many of his dear readers squirmed at this gem:

PRWeek is a celebrity (get outta there!)

