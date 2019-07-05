Finn appoints new MD as founder steps into CEO role

Adamson joins from We Are Social, where she was head of client services. She has previously worked in senior roles at US agency AKQA.

Her appointment follows several recent senior hires, including strategy director Andrew Hovells, creative director Chris Weston and group account director for corporate Sarah DeSalis.

"Elie is a stellar hire, bringing a wealth of expertise from We Are Social and before that AKQA," Rawlins said.

"She will help to turbo-charge the future of the agency as we focus on helping clients to create impactful creative communications, powered by PR thinking. Elie brings a combination of energy, experience and expertise, which will bring enormous benefits to our clients and the team at Finn."

Adamson said: "After six amazing years at We Are Social, I am really excited about the next chapter in my career. Leeds is truly a thriving creative city and I’m thrilled to be joining the brilliant team at Finn."