Legacy now favours the brave for brands and partnerships in women's sport

Ticket sales soared to just under one million, the BBC announced record TV audiences for England’s semi-final, with over 11.7 million people tuning in, and Nike CEO Mark Parker revealed its USA Women’s World Cup shirt as its bestselling jersey of all time.
Their legacy is now handed to those who shone a light on them during their pinnacle moment with the question - are they willing to do it on a cold winter’s evening in Stoke?Rob Hughes, co-owner of Blueprint Sports
The same question may apply to multiple sectors – how many brand sponsorships end following the World Cup?
How many column inches will be dedicated to women’s domestic football come the start of the season How many people will now go and watch Arsenal away to Bristol City? The questions go on…
For women’s football and women’s sport to continue its progression it requires deep rooted partnerships from brands and organisations who are willing to invest long term and be part of its evolving DNA.
Brands such as Barclays, who announced an eight-year partnership with the FA and investment in grassroots, for example should be heralded and championed for their foresight and commitment to women’s football.
The Lionesses will return home national heroes, rightfully celebrated with changing the perception towards women’s football and creating icons to inspire future generations.
Their legacy, however, is now handed to those who shone a light on them during their pinnacle moment with the question - are they willing to do it on a cold winter’s evening in Stoke?
We’re about to find out…
Rob Hughes is the co-owner of Blueprint Sports
Thumbnail credit: Jose Breton/NurPhoto via Getty Images