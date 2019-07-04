Fur flies as PRCA's public affairs chief departs for policy role

Dunn-McAfee will manage the BFTA’s public policy activities and interventions at national, devolved, and local government levels, backed by research and evidence.

He will also seek to increase stakeholder engagement with the BFTA and work with colleagues across Europe to roll out ‘Furmark’, an international standard based on animal welfare and environmental standards "backed by a traceability scheme and underpinned by independent science and verification".

Dunn-McAfee told PRWeek: "As someone who believes in the highest animal welfare standards, informed consumer choice, and evidence-based policy, I look forward to working with the industry and colleagues as we roll out the seminal Furmark standard."

He added: "In this new role at the British Fur Trade Association, my priorities are to protect and enhance the reputation of an ethical, professional industry and change opinion while ensuring that our obligations to animal welfare and the public are at the very heart of everything we do."

Legacy at the PRCA

The outgoing PRCA public affairs chief was at the organisation for more than five years in his current role.

During this time, Dunn-McAfee led the association’s work on closing the gender pay gap and improving mental health in the PR and comms industry.

He argued that the PRCA should publish its annual gender pay gap, despite the organisation having fewer than the statutory minimum of 250 employees, in order to demonstrate how it could be tackled, as well as to encourage other small and medium-sized agencies to do the same.

Before the PRCA, Dunn-McAfee worked in the energy practice at Hill + Knowlton Strategies and he began his career working on campaigns and research for the Taxpayers Alliance.

Commenting his appointment, Giles Roca, chief executive of the BFTA, said: "Nicholas will play an integral role in helping to roll out a new international mark in the UK, guaranteeing the highest animal and sustainability standards and helping to rebalance the debate. He will be a significant asset to the team."

The news comes as Matt Cartmell, the PRCA deputy director general, also announced his imminent departure from the association to set up his own agency, specialising in content and comms services.