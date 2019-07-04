Food and drink agency launches consumer arm

The department is being headed up by account directors Emma Hawley and Sarah Harding, with clients including pub and inn, The Crown and Garter, and Italian gelato specialists Gelatorino.

The pair previously worked together at hospitality PR agency Roche Communications for five years, launching the Shangri-La Hotel at The Shard in 2016 and working on a range of restaurants, bars, pubs and hotels including Nobu, Grand Union Bars, ETM Group, Carluccio’s, The Cinnamon Collection, Flemings Mayfair and Balans Soho Society.

Harding has previously worked as a journalist at The Mirror and The Sunday Times Ireland, and was the in-house marketing director at Livelyhood Venue. Her PR agency roles have been at Host & Co and Roche.

Joining the agency last September, Hawley has consumer PR experience from Neil Reading PR and Roche.

"As an agency, we're entering an exciting phase of growth, and thrilled to have an experienced consumer team with strong media and industry contacts to build our success," Anita Murray, CEO of William Murray said.

"We’ve grown a long-standing reputation as the experts in foodservice, launched our social listening service Delve Insights, and have added another string to our bow with a robust team of consumer specialists."

William Murray PR was founded more than 30 years ago and its clients include Good Hemp, Kraft Heinz, Elior UK, Quorn, Santa Maria, UCC Coffee, Gelatorino, Crown and Garter, Honesty Bakery and BRITA Vivreau among its clients.