Moonpig's head of PR exits, press office becomes 'reactive only'

PRWeek has learned the personalised greeting business is going through a shift in its social strategy that will see spending reducing in that area, while the press office will still function, but only for incoming enquiries.

A press office spokesperson told PRWeek: "It's a single person redundancy in terms of change in investment of our marketing spend as part of our continual review process (reducing spend in organic social), consequently we do not require the same resources and unfortunately we have had to make Joe's position redundant as a result."

Current head of social and PR Joe Goulcher posted on LinkedIn: "This has never happened before and it feels like shit, but I'm also excited to talk to brands and agencies about new roles. We've had a phenomenal year in social at Moonpig, and put the brand firmly on the social map."

Goulcher said engagement had grown by more than 200 per cent on the company’s social media channels over the last year, including one tweet that got more than 600 pieces of global news coverage.

Goulcher declined to comment when approached by PRWeek about the changes.