Former Weber Shandwick Boston GM Julie Hall launches consultancy

BOSTON: Julie Hall, former GM of Weber Shandwick’s Boston office, has launched a consultancy called Communitas Global.

Communitas will help businesses discover their "corporate conscience" and integrate it into their operations before working with a client’s communications and PR teams to promote it, said Hall.

Cofounder Rebecca Lord and Hall have been working on the concept since March and launched the business on Monday.

"We have about five clients we are working with in different stages and in different industries," she said, "but I can’t name anybody."

Hall and Lord, who has a background in user-interface design, have also hired Meredith McHale on a contract basis. McHale ran her own comms consultancy, has worked in-house and did a stint at MSL.

Hall insisted that the venture is not another PR agency. "I abhor the industry," she said. "I think it’s smug."

Hall said she struggled with what to do next after leaving Weber. The answer, she said, is a firm that does more than comms or even purpose-led comms but also helps businesses identify their "authentic purpose" and values and then integrate them into day-to-day operations.

"Let’s say you’ve come up with a mission, vision and values, and you’ve posted those values on the wall," she said. "That’s great, but if you’re not hiring against those values and more importantly, not firing against those values, then it’s pointless."

For example, CEOs often complain about how their company is reviewed on Glassdoor and ask for help raising their business’ reputation among employees, Hall said. "It’s not an easy fix," she added. "They need to be making sure policies and procedures are sound and that people are being measured against that."

In addition to recruitment and other human resources functions, Hall said Communitas will help businesses integrate their corporate conscience into supply-chain functions and diversity and inclusion efforts.

Before joining Weber, Hall was head of marketing and communications for Biotech firm WuXi NextCODE and worked at Havas, Schneider and Associates, Cone and MSL, according to LinkedIn.