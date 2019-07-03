PRWeek's verdict on Cannes winners

Big Mac 50th Anniversary

Brand: McDonald's

Idea creation: Golin

Golin PR: Golin

Golin Award: PR Gold Lion/PR Silver Lion

PR Gold Lion/PR Silver Lion Campaign

An earned media-only program celebrating Big Mac turning 50. Sales were flat and it was losing relevance among younger audiences. Brand challenge was to turn the 50th anniversary into a global cultural moment and reinvigorate sales.

Insight

The Big Mac is so ubiquitous The Economist uses it to measure the purchasing power of 48 international currencies every year with its annual Big Mac Index.

Creative

Introduce MacCoin currency, the world’s first fully food-backed global currency, each worth one Big Mac. Mint 6.2 million MacCoins with five designs in seven languages celebrating five decades of Big Mac. Distribute MacCoins to over 50 countries to be shared, collected or redeemed for a free Big Mac.

PR strategy

Provide a custom global marketing toolkit for each country to craft a culturally relevant activation plan. Debut a global piece of content shared in every participating country, showing the MacCoin being minted and traveling through countries across the globe.

PR execution

New Zealand, Chile, Portugal and Puerto Rico drove MacCoin-themed trucks cross-country distributing the coins. Argentina kicked off a professional soccer match by flipping a MacCoin. China held a press conference attended by hundreds of media and fans to unveil the new global currency. On launch day in the U.S., MacCoin made The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and Alexa talked about it in her daily briefing. The UK and Australia didn’t participate but were near the top of media coverage charts. MacCoin then launched in-restaurant so customers could get their hands on them.

Results

MacCoin generated a 6% increase in Big Mac sales week over week in thousands of restaurants around the world.

In the U.S., Big Mac sales increased 40%, almost $2 million in incremental sales, selling over 400,000 additional Big Macs on the first day.

In New Zealand, total comparative sales increased 5.6% and guest counts 0.6% — Big Mac sales rose 21%.

China’s 1.2 million MacCoins went in three hours and 300,000 Big Mac meals were sold in one day.

Big Mac sales in Canada increased 7% during activation week.

Social mentions were more than double the previous top-performing McDonald’s global activation — 95% of conversation and coverage was positive or neutral. More than 4,000 global traditional media placements were secured.

MacCoin secured more social mentions than three quick-service restaurant competitors’ 2018 crypto/Bitcoin campaigns. Burger King was moved to launch a new limited-time burger.

PRWeek verdict

A genuinely global earned media-led campaign spearheaded by a PR firm that resulted in significant extra sales of Big Macs and reinvigorated a tired brand. A just reward that built on the campaign’s Best Global Effort and Best in Product Brand Development success at the PRWeek U.S. Awards this March.

The People's Seat

Brand: United Nations

Idea creation: Grey London

PR: Whalar London

Whalar London Award: PR Gold Lion/PR Silver Lion

PR Gold Lion/PR Silver Lion Campaign

Highlight the message that the UN was inviting the world to have its say at the COP24 climate change conference. A People’s Seat persuaded leaders to act through the power of global community engagement.

Insight

People agree with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in principle but find them confusing and difficult to navigate. Lack of engagement was symptomatic of a wider disconnect with the UN, which needed to re-engage people to help meet the SDGs with just 12 years to act before climate damage becomes irreversible.

Creative

Create a movement that gives the world a voice through The People’s Seat — a new physical seat at the UN. The seat enabled people to share their views with world leaders when important decisions are being made. The People’s Address is a speech written by the people, crowd-sourced through #TakeYourSeat — delivered at UN conferences where The People’s Seat is present.

PR strategy

The People’s Seat launch video featured Sir David Attenborough and invited people to use #TakeYourSeat to be heard, distributed via UN social channels and a global network of influencers. Launch assets were distributed to print titles and an exclusive interview with Attenborough was secured on BBC News.

PR execution

Phase one included the launch and The People’s Address at COP24. The Attenborough interview also aired on in 200 countries via the BBC’s international World Service and BBC World News. Using a global network of influencers, #TakeYourSeat was promoted across social media and content was gathered from communities around the world. Phase two maximized the impact of Attenborough’s speech and drew attention to COP24. The speech was live-streamed on Facebook and further interviews were conducted by key broadcasters including BBC, CNN, CCTV (Chinese TV), Sky and Reuters.

Results

1.3 billion people saw proof of their voices being heard by world leaders at the UN.

The story became headline news in over 200 countries; almost half of Christiane Amanpour’s show was dedicated to The People’s Seat.

Over 1,600 articles and 500 pieces of broadcast news covered The People’s Seat globally, including Fox News.

The campaign was referenced by the U.K. Prime Minister and in the Australian Parliament.

The launch video received 9.3 million impressions on Facebook, seen by over 7 million people for 10 seconds or more.

Over 500,000 people watched the speech live.

@UNFCCC gained over 25,000 followers during COP24 (versus 2,000 during COP23 in 2017).

Influencer outreach resulted in 128,000 people participating in social polls across Instagram and Twitter.

Within two weeks of the live address, a 156-page rulebook putting the Paris Agreement promises to work was agreed upon by nearly 200 countries.

PRWeek verdict

Another truly global campaign that involved smart use of media relations and influencers to raise awareness of a crucial issue. It reengaged people with the UN and persuaded 196 countries (though not the U.S.) to sign a Katowice summit accord committing to plans for a common carbon-cutting rulebook.

Sleeping Flags

Brand: O.N.E

Idea Creation: Rothco | Accenture Interactive, Dublin

PR: Rothco | Accenture Interactive, Dublin

Rothco | Accenture Interactive, Dublin Award: PR Silver Lion

PR Silver Lion Campaign

Homeless charity O.N.E. transformed the Irish flag into the universal symbol of homelessness — the sleeping bag — to create Sleeping Flags to raise awareness of the plight of homeless Defence Forces veterans in Ireland.

Insight

In Ireland, hundreds of Defence Forces veterans end up homeless, due to a lack of official support and public recognition of their service to the country. It was time to shock the public into caring and end this disconnect through a shared pride in the Irish flag.

Creative

The protocols around the representation and treatment of the Irish flag are very strict. O.N.E. decided to break protocol by taking Ireland’s iconic Tricolour flag and transforming it into a sleeping bag used by veterans outside landmark buildings around Ireland. This shocking, shameful combination forced the public to consider what mattered more to them — the flag, or those who gave everything for it.

PR strategy

Rather than targeting a particular demographic, Sleeping Flags captured the attention of patriotic Irish individuals and institutions with an appeal film, portraits of homeless veterans and O.N.E. staff and key statistics around their work with homeless veterans.

PR execution

Sleeping Flags launched February 11, 2019, with embargoed media packs sent to major media outlets and key publishers the day before. Veterans took to the streets in Sleeping Flags, sleeping in the shadow of iconic buildings chosen for their historical significance and symbolism. An Irish influencer known for activism and social commentary tweeted a single image of a veteran in one of the bags. This quickly spread, generating a huge amount of debate and conversation. The following morning O.N.E. claimed ownership of the act and released a follow-up documentary appeal online explaining the urgent need for this action.

Results

The campaign was covered by every national TV, radio station and newspaper in Ireland, with homeless veterans and O.N.E. staff interviewed on major current affairs and chat shows.

Within 48 hours of the campaign launch, O.N.E. received a 4,560% increase in donations versus the previous year.

Sleeping Flags caused the welfare of veterans to be raised in the Irish Parliament and the government donated a new building to O.N.E. and €200,000 to transform it into an additional hostel.

O.N.E. was able to expand its services and keep more homeless veterans off the streets of Ireland.

PRWeek verdict

A powerful campaign that stemmed from a clever insight and resulting creative execution that tapped into a sensitive topic in Ireland and produced real change in terms of government action and extra funding. It used smart media relations and a key influencer to launch activity that enabled a homeless charity to provide extra accommodation and keep veterans off the streets.

#CoverTheProgress

Brand: Discover Puerto Rico

Idea creation: Ketchum, New York

PR: Ketchum, New York

Ketchum, New York Award: PR Silver Lion

PR Silver Lion Campaign

On the anniversary of the devastation of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean island needed to flip the negative anniversary script and communicate the message that it was open for business again and was once again a top travel destination.

Insight

Media coverage of the disaster portrayed an island with no electricity, a broken infrastructure and a mounting death toll, virtually wiping out Puerto Rico’s crucial tourism economy. Research of past natural disasters showed 90% of anniversary coverage was negative. It was time to flip the negative anniversary script.

Creative

One of the most haunting images during the week of the hurricane was an S.O.S. sign painted on a street intersection in storm-ravaged Humacao to alert passing aircraft to residents’ dire situation. The turnaround idea was to go back to the same intersection, gather residents and paint a very different message — instead of S.O.S., it would say Bienvenidos! (Welcome!) #CoverTheProgress!

PR strategy

PR challenged the media to #CoverTheProgress instead of the hurricane’s destruction. The rallying cry #CoverTheProgress demanded fair, forward-looking coverage of Puerto Rico’s tourism industry, its recovery process and the resilient people whose economic future was at stake.

PR execution

A toolkit of visual content to inspire media to #CoverTheProgress was created, including stark before and after imagery of popular Island tourism spots, new video footage, latest tourism data, visitor testimonials and images of local tourism industry members holding #CoverTheProgress signs. One month before the anniversary, #CoverTheProgress launched and the new visual featured on CNN — the outlet that first released the S.O.S. image. Travel, consumer lifestyle and hard news outlets were pitched. Local businesses, travel industry partners, hotels and airlines shared images of recovery, and 100+ travel influencers and media associates highlighted #CoverTheProgress.

Results

#CoverTheProgress dramatically influenced media coverage of the island and revived its tourism economy.

70% of coverage was positive, compared to the usual 10% of natural disaster first anniversary coverage. Media declared Puerto Rico "Open for Business" and "facilities better than ever."

Positive conversation surrounding Puerto Rico tourism grew from 50% in July to 80% post-anniversary in December.

"Puerto Rico named #1 place to go in 2019" (New York Times)

Twenty-two leading international travel and lifestyle media recommended Puerto Rico as one of their top 2019 travel destinations.

Major travel agent groups saw a 12% Y-O-Y increase in upcoming vacation package sales.

Airlines, cruise ships and hotels added capacity. Four more major cruise ship lines than before now stop in Puerto Rico.

PRWeek verdict

A classic earned media effort built on a smart insight and creative idea resulted in a massive turnaround in media sentiment and positive coverage that produced groundbreaking results in terms of returning visitors and the revival of Puerto Rico’s tourism following a horrific natural disaster. The activation also looped in influencers and local stakeholders to reinforce the messaging.

Keeping Fortnite Fresh

Brand: Wendy's

Idea creation: VMLY&R, Kansas City

PR: Ketchum, New York

Ketchum, New York Award: Social & Influencer Grand Prix

Social & Influencer Grand Prix Campaign

Wendy’s inserted itself in the incredibly popular online video game Fortnite as a player to reinforce the burger chain’s brand messaging that its beef is fresh and never frozen, recruiting other gamers along the way to join its quest to smash the in-game burger restaurant’s freezers where it stored its meat.

Insight

Wendy’s core young consumer segment is revolutionizing the ways entertainment is produced and consumed. Through online streaming platform Twitch, Fortnite has grown from a video game to a cultural hub for 12- to 24-year-olds. This audience is creating entertainment for itself, avoids traditional advertising and is skeptical of brands entering its space.

Creative

Wendy’s went beyond in-game logos or billboards and played, blurring the line between brand and influencer. When Fortnite introduced a new game mode called Food Fight, proponents of the universe’s two restaurants — Durr Burger and Pizza Pit — could represent Team Burger or Team Pizza. Wendy’s noticed Durr Burger stored its virtual beef in freezers. It entered the fight on the side of Team Pizza, with the objective of eliminating all burger freezers from the game.

PR strategy

Wendy’s tweeted it would be streaming Fortnite live on Twitch and began playing the game as a character with red hair and pigtails (just like its logo), taking the burger chain to a platform where its audience was and where no brand had gone before. Wendy’s changed the way the game was played while the audience watched and joined in to help spread the message that fresh beef beats frozen beef.

PR execution

Wendy’s played for nine hours and streamed its destruction of all beef-laden freezers. It was playing the game wrong by only destroying virtual freezers instead of other gamers, which was noticed by gamers and Twitch streamers. Players and top influencers such as KingRichard joined the mission and also began destroying freezers.

Results

Wendy’s time destroying in-game freezers amassed more than 1.5 million minutes watched. The Twitch stream was viewed live more than a quarter of a million times and mentions of Wendy’s increased 119% across social platforms. Twitch created a highlight reel of Wendy’s destroying Fortnite freezers and tens of thousands of gamers joined the mission to destroy burger freezers in their own gameplay, documenting it in user-generated content. Game developers eventually removed the in-game burger freezers from Fortnite.

PRWeek verdict

This was a genuinely innovative execution that tapped into modern youth culture to insert itself into the audience’s world in a credible and creative manner. The case study is light on real sales results, but the cultural impact within such a high-profile game, where brands are treated with suspicion, was truly exceptional.

The Whopper Detour

Brand: Burger King

Idea creation: FCB, New York

PR: Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications Award: Direct Grand Prix, Media Gold Lion

Direct Grand Prix, Media Gold Lion Campaign

Whopper Detour targeted the fast-growing mobile ordering burger consumer through location-based ads and an app promotion that took particular aim at McDonald’s customers, persuading them to switch to Burger King.

Insight

In 2015, only 11% of fast-food consumers placed an order using a mobile app, compared to nearly 40% in 2018. By 2020, mobile ordering is poised to generate $38 billion in sales. Burger King was late to the game and McDonald’s has twice as many restaurants in the U.S. It needed to do something radical to garner attention, engage consumers and get them to download the chain’s app.

Creative

Burger King exploited its biggest competitor’s advantage by turning McDonald’s into touch points for its campaign. It invited consumers to purchase a 1-cent Whopper that could only be ordered "at" McDonald’s through the new BK App. Burger King geo-fenced 14,000 McDonald’s stores and if a user was within 600 feet, the BK App unlocked the promotion. Once the order was placed, the app navigated them to the nearest Burger King for pickup.

PR strategy

Millennials and Gen Z consumers grew up with tech, so getting real estate on their phones is key for Burger King’s long-term strategy. They don’t watch linear TV and are skeptical of marketing. They don’t visit Burger King as often as their parents and don’t think it’s particularly cool. The promo activation exploited the social nature of trolling and gamified the redemption experience by tapping into burger culture and the subversive nature of secret menus.

PR execution

The nine-day Whopper Detour mobile app nationwide promotion unlocked at over 14,000 geo-fenced McDonald’s restaurants. It primarily leveraged social media (Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram); targeted digital display through Foursquare and Waze; and high-impact guerrilla out-of-home placements and a full-page New York Post print ad.

Results

Burger King saw its highest foot traffic in over four years, tripling mobile sales during the Whopper Detour promo and generating results 40x bigger than its historical digital promos. The app was downloaded 1.5 million times and there was an 818% increase in Twitter mentions for the brand. Whopper Detour grew Burger King’s mobile customer base by a third and led to an increase of $15 million in projected annual sales. It also doubled app sales since the promotion.

PRWeek verdict

Geo-fencing is not revolutionary as a marketing tool, but it was certainly used effectively in this case, allied to effective exposition via social and traditional media that solved a big business problem for Burger King and established a strong foundation for it to play in the burgeoning mobile commerce space and attract younger consumers.

Viva la Vulva

Brand: Libresse

Idea creation: AMV BBDO, London

PR: Ketchum, London

Ketchum, London Award: Gold Lion

Gold Lion Campaign

Essity had expanded its Libresse brand from its roots in period care into a broader offering of products for women’s intimate care. It decided to explode myths about the perfect vulva via a lip-sync music video distributed on social media to help it establish the brand in a fast-growing segment.

Insight

Intimate care is the fastest-growing segment in feminine care globally, with solid historical players and many new entrants, but it was still surrounded by a cycle of shame and objectification, fueled by porn culture. There is an unhealthy quest for the perfect vagina, with almost half of women embarrassed by their vulva — labiaplasty is the fastest-growing cosmetic surgery in the world.

Creative

Viva La Vulva blew up the myth of the perfect vulva through a lip-sync music video that shows vulvas of every shape and color singing to the women who love them. Set to the iconic feminist self-love anthem "Take Yo’ Praise" by Camille Yarbrough, it brought the vulva to life. It subverted dozens of taboos and showed women opening up about the issue and reclaiming their bodies.

PR strategy

Historical prudery and censorship around women’s genitals and the recent explosion of porn pressured young women to believe their genitals should look a particular way: the myth of the perfect vulva. The intimate care category enforced these taboos — many women bought and used the products in shame. The Viva La Vulva video smashed these preconceptions and engaged.

PR execution

The video portrayed female genitalia in many different ways, from oysters to purses to sock puppets, grapefruits and medieval hallways, even a singing camel toe and a Barbie doll. The film was unveiled with zero paid media support and took off organically on social media. Initially, it was released in Sweden and Denmark in Scandinavia, but it was praised around the world, from the U.S. to the U.K. to India.

Results

The campaign achieved an immediate sales uplift at launch, meeting or surpassing targets with products Libresse had never sold before. Five weeks after launch, Libresse wipes’ market share reached 33%. The film quickly reached over 5 million organic views and 96% positive comments on social.

PRWeek verdict

This campaign took on a very difficult topic in a direct and straightforward way to demolish stereotypes around female genitalia and help women recognize that every vulva is different — and that’s totally OK. It also helped Libresse enter a new segment and establish itself quickly in terms of sales and awareness. It was bold work that achieved its aims.

The Verdict on the Rest of the

PR Gold Lions Winners

Wind Never Felt Better

Brand: AB InBev, Budweiser

Idea creation: David Miami

PR: 3PM (Weber Shandwick & PMK-BNC)

3PM (Weber Shandwick & PMK-BNC) Award: PR Gold Lion

PR Gold Lion Campaign

Budweiser is brewed with 100% renewable electricity and communicated this through a Super Bowl ad launched on YouTube a week before the big game and live on TV during the fourth quarter.

PRWeek verdict

It’s a Super Bowl ad.

Second Chances

Brand: Donate Life California

Idea creation: Casanova//McCann, Costa Mesa

PR: McCann New York

McCann New York Award: PR Gold Lion

PR Gold Lion Campaign

Police officers in California gave drivers they stopped for speeding whose licenses are marked as organ donors a Second Chance Ticket — a warning in lieu of an actual ticket.

PRWeek verdict

The campaign was super-effective in terms of registering new donors, but should drivers really be rewarded in this fashion for breaking the law?

Harmless Guns

Brand: Dagoma

Idea creation: TBWA\Paris, France

TBWA\Paris, France Award: PR Gold & Bronze Lions

PR Gold & Bronze Lions Campaign

Harmless Guns was 3D printer Dagoma’s attempt to halt the spread of firearms by modifying real blueprints so the guns are harmless and don’t work when they’re printed out.

PRWeek verdict

An interesting concept but one that ultimately seems a little incongruous in that the big idea revolves around engaging people who want to print out a gun.

Perussian Prices

Brand: Plaza Vea

Idea creation: Fahrenheit DDB, Lima

PR: Fahrenheit DDB, Lima

Fahrenheit DDB, Lima Award: PR Gold Lion

PR Gold Lion Campaign

A Peruvian retail chain tapped into the national frenzy around the country’s first qualification for the soccer World Cup in 36 years by ameliorating the cost for the 60,000 fans who traveled to the tournament in partnership with local Russian supermarkets.

People

PRWeek verdict

It was great to see a Peruvian campaign win a Gold Lion at Cannes, but it's not immediately clear how many Peruvian fans took up the price-matching offer with the Russian stores and how much that cost Plaza Vea in return for increased awareness and sales back at home.