Bahrain aluminium giant Alba appoints new PR manager

Alba (Aluminium Bahrain B.S.C.) has appointed Abdulla Seyadee, who first joined the company in 2013, as its new PR manager.

Seyadee, who first joined Alba as a purchasing officer before being transferred to the training department, was, until his latest appointment, the acting manager for PR .

His appointment as the company's permanent PR manager was made official on 28 June.

Tim Murray, the CEO of Alba, said: "We believe our employees are our most valuable assets and their development is critical to the success of the company.

"Abdulla is another example of Alba’s commitment to develop Bahraini nationals into leadership positions within the company."

Seyadee holds a BSc in Banking and Finance from Bangor University, UK. He also acquired his MBA from University of Huddersfield, UK, with distinction in 2017.

Alba is one of the largest industrial companies in the Middle East and is one of the largest aluminium producers in the world.

The company is based in Bahrain and 84 per cent of its total workforce are Bahraini nationals.

The company is listed on both the Bahrain Bourse and London Stock Exchange, and its shareholders are Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company percent (69.38 per cent), SABIC Industrial Investment Company (20.62 percent) and the General Public (10 per cent).

