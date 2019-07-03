FleishmanHillard Fishburn launches specialist 'youth and culture' team

The youth and culture offering aims to help brands connect to up-and-coming audiences by using real insight to tap into evolving cultures. The idea is to create opportunities for clients such as Samsung, GoPro and Western Union to connect with the next generation of consumers.

The group have already won their first client – a government-funded youth programme. The offering will be led by Claire Barry and headed by partner and head of brand and consumer marketing EMEA Lauren Winter.

"The way younger audiences live and how we communicate with them, is a complex road to navigate," Barry said. "Our youth and culture offering shines a light on their niche behaviours, what unites and divides them, and how their online lives fuels their real lives and micro-cultures."

The announcement follows the launch of several company-wide initiatives, including Project-Z, a global research report that examines youth behaviour, and the Gen-Z Residency, which sees FHF welcome Gen Z interns into client-specific programmes.

Other initiatives include 'Clique', a remote digital group initiative where selected Gen Z’ers will inform insights through youth-led conversations. The agency partnered with grassroot agencies like Livity to ensure authentic youth participation and perspective.