As a leader, letting go doesn’t mean abdicating responsibility. In fact, it’s just the opposite. Letting go to lead means encouraging people toward mastery, infusing the workplace with a sense of purpose, allowing room for self-direction and giving others more autonomy in their jobs.In the leadership podcast Let Go & Lead, host Maril MacDonald, Founder & CEO of award-winning strategy firm Gagen MacDonald, explores this topic and more with today’s business leaders, academics and creative thinkers.
In Season 1, Maril mines purpose, people analytics, business transformation, culture, systems thinking and more with:
Aaron Hurst, expert on purpose and Founder & CEO, Imperative
Kathryn Petralia, President & Co-Founder, Kabbage
Dorri McWhorter, CEO, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago
Glenda Eoyang, Founding Executive Director, Human Systems Dynamics Institute
John Renehan, Executive Director Global Digital Solutions, Pratt & Whitney
Darcy Winslow, President & Founder, Academy for Systems Change
Kristy Wallace, CEO, Ellevate Network
Michael Walsh, expert on people analytics and Global Talent Management & Organizational Effectiveness Leader, Eaton
