Changes at the top at tech PR agency following client wins

European managing director Cordy Griffiths (above) has been promoted to CEO, Nick Taylor has been promoted to UK general manager, and founder Colette Ballou is now chairman.

Maria Loupa has also been promoted to senior account director. Phil Dwyer joined in January as an associate director, and Fiona Houston has rejoined as an account director after a year at Taylor Herring.

The new additions follow several client wins this year. The agency was appointed agency-of-record for Mozilla, the company behind Firefox and Red Hat, and also added e-commerce platform Shopify, and web performance and security company Cloudflare to its roster.

Colette Ballou said: "We built this agency to give like-minded PR professionals a place to work that is fun, quirky, and, most importantly, free from the political nonsense and toxicity that a lot of us have experienced in other PR agencies."

Ballou has also expanded its service offering to include public affairs, SEO, animation and graphic design.