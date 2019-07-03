Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

An auto industry legend is gone. Former Chrysler CEO and Ford Mustang creator Lee Iacocca died on Tuesday at age 94. During his time at the company, he saved Chrysler from bankruptcy in the 1980s and even starred in a series of Chrysler TV commercials. His catchphrase: "If you can find a better car, buy it."

Tea-sipping gesture causes stir. The U.S. defeated England 2-1 on Tuesday and will advance to the 2019 Women's World Cup final on Sunday. During the game, U.S. soccer player Alex Morgan celebrated her goal against England by "sipping tea." She said it was her way of responding to U.S. team critics who have accused the defending champions of arrogance. Social media users have been calling Morgan "classless," while others said she wasn’t drinking tea, rather smoking pot. Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan also had some comments about her gesture.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s neighbors don’t share his opinion about Nike’s move to pull the "Betsy Ross flag" sneaker this week. After Ducey called the company’s decision "a shameful retreat" and said that the state will withhold incentives offered to the company for opening a manufacturing plant outside Phoenix, California Governor Gavin Newsom and New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham responded to his tweets by attempting to sway Nike to pick their state instead.

Dairy groups are pushing coffee in schools to get people to drink milk. One dairy group gave a North Dakota school a $5,000 grant to buy an espresso machine that uses 530 gallons of milk per year. Consumption of milk in the U.S. is down 40% since 1975. The dairy industry is also hoping its newer "Undeniably Dairy" slogan will help fend off the almond, oat and soy alternatives that are becoming more popular. (CBS News)

Blue Bell ice cream’s lickety-split response. Earlier this week a video went viral on Twitter of a woman opening a container of Blue Bell ice cream, licking it, and putting it back. People on social are wondering why all ice cream containers don’t come with an extra layer of protection. The company has responded by placing a statement on its home page explaining that this type of incident "will not be tolerated" and it is working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms to track down the offender.