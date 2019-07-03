Agency bolsters leadership team ahead of comms team recruitment drive

She has been elevated from the position of director, and began her new role this week [1 July].

It is the second promotion for Long, who has a first-class degree in biochemistry from the University of Warwick, since she joined 90TEN’s PR division as associate director in 2016. The following year she was promoted to director.

In her new role, Long will develop new business opportunities and champion the evolution of the agency’s behavioural science capabilities.

Career path

Prior to joining 90TEN Long spent five years at Ketchum, where she was practice director in the agency’s healthcare team. Before that she was associate vice-president at Financial Dynamics for four years.

Long has a track record in delivering "public relations and medical-education programmes at an international, European and UK level" according to her LinkedIn profile.

It adds: "Campaigns have included patient advocacy, disease awareness, product launches as well as data and regulatory milestone announcements, corporate communications and crisis management."

Areas she has worked in range from diabetes and oncology to cardiology and respiratory disease.

Long told PRWeek: "90TEN is really thriving, as we evolve our behavioural science offer and expand our talented team. This appointment is a very exciting opportunity for me to be even more involved in shaping the future of the consultancy and ensure we continue on this upward trajectory."

Award-winning agency

The agency, winner in the Mid-sized Agency of the Year and Specialist Agency of the Year categories at the PRWeek Awards 2018, is ranked eighth in the PRWeek Top 150 UK PR Consultancies: Healthcare Rankings 2019.

Its annual healthcare revenue soared 33 per cent between 2017 and 2018, from £4.9 to £6.6m.

And earlier this year 90TEN was the winner of the Best Agency - Continental Europe award, as well as winner in the Best Campaign - Continental Europe, and Best Influencer Marketing Campaign categories at the PRWeek Global Awards 2019.

Peter Impey, managing director of 90TEN’s comms division, said: "Claire is one of the brightest and most driven communicators I've ever met. As well as being a pleasure to work with, she has been pivotal to our success over the past three years."

He added: "We aim to grow our Communications division into a 50-strong team by the end of the year, and Claire's appointment is part of our strategy for bolstering our leadership capabilities as we increase in scale."