KWT Global names Gabrielle Zucker president

NEW YORK: KWT Global has promoted Gabrielle Zucker to the newly created position of president, effective immediately.

She is continuing to report to CEO Aaron Kwittken, with all KWT regional MDs reporting to her.

Zucker’s new responsibilities include managing staff leadership at the MDC Partners agency, as well as business development and operations for its New York, London and Toronto offices. She is retaining responsibility for a brand portfolio and cross-border client relationships.

Zucker was previously EVP and global MD of the firm. She cofounded the agency with CEO Aaron Kwittken and former chief creative officer Jason Schlossberg, now an MD at digital creative shop Huge, 14 years ago. Prior, she worked at Euro RSCG Magnet.

Last August, KWT rebranded from Kwittken. It was bought by MDC in 2010.