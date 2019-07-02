MSL names Nicole Scull global leader of agency's P&G business

NEW YORK: MSL has named Nicole Scull as MD and global leader of the agency’s P&G business.

Scull is reporting to MSL U.S. CEO Diana Littman and also has a "dotted" reporting line to global CEO Guillaume Herbette, according to a memo from Herbette to employees.

Rema Vasan, former EVP and global lead for P&G and MSL Fluency, left the agency to join Marina Maher Communications in June, according to her LinkedIn account. Littman joined MSL from Marina Maher in October 2018.

Previously, Scull was an SVP at MSL, leading the P&G feminine care team and baby care team for North America. In her new role, she will also serve as the executive sponsor for both teams.

Scull began working at MSL in 2008 as a VP, a position she held until 2013, when she was promoted to SVP for consumer. Before joining the Publicis Groupe agency, she was an account supervisor at Ogilvy.

In May, Danielle Wuschke, U.S. COO at MSL, left the agency amid a string of departures that also included Joe Crisci, SVP of New York and North American issues and crisis leader.

MSL reported a global revenue drop of 3% last year to $456 million.