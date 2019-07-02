MPAA's Matthew Bennett moves to American University

American University has hired Matthew Bennett as VP and chief communications officer.

Bennett will lead the division of university communications and marketing. Initially, he will focus on promoting the university’s new strategic plan.

"Returning to American University was appealing on many levels," Bennett said. "I've worked for a variety of different industries in my career, each with unique attributes and challenges, but there are also many common communications elements."

Bennett, who lives in the DC metro area, was previously EVP of global communications at the Motion Picture Association of America. He is also a two-time alumnus of the university.

Bennett has also served as SVP and MD of the Washington, DC, office of Racepoint Global; SVP of communications and public affairs for the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America; and SVP at GolinHarris, which is now known as Golin.