US comms head Liz Sidoti exits BP

WASHINGTON: Liz Sidoti, head of U.S. communications at BP, has left the energy company.

She declined to comment on her next role.

"I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to work for a great company in a fascinating industry over the past five years as I transitioned into corporate communications after a long journalism career in Washington," Sidoti said, via email. "I’m looking forward to a new professional challenge and the next chapter in my career."

Sidoti’s last day at BP was Sunday, according to an internal memo obtained by PRWeek.

"We wish her well as she takes on a new professional challenge and various new personal pursuits," said Mary Streett, SVP of U.S. communications and external affairs, in the memo. "Her replacement will be the subject of a future announcement."

Streett credited Sidoti with playing a "significant role in helping BP in the U.S. tell its story as it turned the page on the past and positioned for the future."

Sidoti’s work included leading communications in response to the flooding of the company’s U.S. headquarters during Hurricane Harvey.

"She helped us improve our writing and products across the function, and she created a newsroom approach to storytelling that prioritized information-gathering as well as integrated paid-owned-earned execution," Streett added, in the memo.

BP declined to comment further.

The U.S. head of communications position is responsible for overseeing internal comms, media affairs, digital communications, speechwriting and other content, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Sidoti was also involved in talent development and career mentoring within the comms and external affairs function, Streett said. She represented BP on the American Petroleum Institute’s communications committee from June 2015 to May 2019, serving as chair and vice chair, according to her LinkedIn account.

Sidoti is an adjunct professor at the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University, according to LinkedIn.

Before joining BP, she was senior national editor in Washington, DC, for the Associated Press. She worked for the wire service for 15 years, starting as a reporter in Ohio, according to her LinkedIn account.

Two years ago, BP named Geoff Morrell as group head of communications and external affairs.

The company posted Q1 earnings in line with analysts’ expectations, despite challenges in the period that included adverse weather conditions.