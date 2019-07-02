Former Pagefield partner relishes 'fascinating and enormous task' after joining Brexit Party

Katon, a former BBC producer and documentary film director had been with Pagefield since 2012. Katon explained how she left Pagefield in June 2018 to pursue a freelance career, although remained a specialist partner.

She worked freelance until March this year when she was hired as part of a team to set up and launch the Brexit Party for the European Elections in May.

Katon said: "I’ve been putting the candidates list for the General Election together for the Brexit Party, which is a fascinating and enormous task.

"My main focus is selecting and managing candidates - for Euros and now GE - and building the policy unit."

The Brexit Party won 29 seats in the European Parliament elections in May 2019.