Former Pagefield partner relishes 'fascinating and enormous task' after joining Brexit Party

Added 5 hours ago by Stephen Delahunty

Ex-Pagefield creative director and partner Lesley Katon joined the Brexit Party in March this year to help with its European Elections launch.

News
The Brexit Party won 29 seats in the Euro elections in May (©Peter Summers, GettyImages)
Katon, a former BBC producer and documentary film director had been with Pagefield since 2012. Katon explained how she left Pagefield in June 2018 to pursue a freelance career, although remained a specialist partner.

She worked freelance until March this year when she was hired as part of a team to set up and launch the Brexit Party for the European Elections in May.

Katon said: "I’ve been putting the candidates list for the General Election together for the Brexit Party, which is a fascinating and enormous task.

"My main focus is selecting and managing candidates - for Euros and now GE - and building the policy unit."

The Brexit Party won 29 seats in the European Parliament elections in May 2019.

