Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

New from PRWeek this morning: A promotion at Hotwire. Laura Macdonald has been upped to EVP and head of Hotwire’s consumer practice in North America. She reports to Heather Kernahan, Hotwire’s president of North America and Australia. Previously SVP, Macdonald has been leading the North America consumer practice since 2017. This April, global CEO Barbara Bates told PRWeek that Hotwire now has a growing consumer practice, specifically driven by the U.S., where it grew revenue by about 49% to $2.1 million in 2018.

Nike and Colin Kaepernick are back in the news. The company pulled a limited edition Air Max 1 sneaker decorated with an early version of the American flag, aka the Betsy Ross flag, from shelves after the former NFL quarterback and others said the flag was offensive because of its association with the time of slavery in America. Some people are calling Nike’s decision to nix the shoes "unpatriotic" and pledging to #BoycottNike.

The latest move in the White House press shop shuffle. The White House director of strategic communications Mercedes Schlapp is joining President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. Trump tweeted about her move on Monday. Last week, Stephanie Grisham was appointed as White House press secretary and communications director.

WPP is in exclusive talks to sell majority stake in its data analytics unit Kantar to Bain Capital. The deal is expected to value the business at $4 billion and is aimed at steering the advertising company back to growth, according to Reuters. On Monday, WPP sold its stake in VCCP and Good Relations owner Chime to private equity company Providence Equity.

Edelman Germany CEO Ernst Primosch has exited the firm. Primosch, who joined Edelman last July, left to devote himself to new projects in the future, reported PR Report. The firm is searching for his successor. Edelman’s EMEA CEO and president Carol Potter and the management team will take over Primosch’s responsibilities in the interim.