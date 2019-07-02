Cognito strengthens leadership team with new MD

Mathews (pictured) has more than 15 years marketing and communications experience across a range of sectors.

He joins the agency from software company Sage where he was interim director for corporate comms. Prior to that, he has more than a decade’s experience on the agency side, most recently with FTI Consulting as a senior director.

Based in London, Mathews will be responsible for the development of Cognito’s business across the EMEA region. He said: "My role is to bring an enhanced aspiration for Cognito with more of a premium on quality, creativity and high-value advice."



Cognito has also promoted Yvonne Maher to deputy managing director, who will work closely with Mathews on building the EMEA strategy.

Tom Coombes, Cognito founder and CEO, said: "I am very impressed by Sebastian’s vision for the PR industry and his client’s eye in evolving the agency model. We are also delighted to promote Yvonne; she and Sebastian share my hunger and ambition for our business."