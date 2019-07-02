Cognito strengthens leadership team with new MD

Added 5 hours ago by Stephen Delahunty

Integrated communications and marketing agency Cognito has hired Sebastian Mathews as managing director for EMEA.

Mathews (pictured) has more than 15 years marketing and communications experience across a range of sectors.

He joins the agency from software company Sage where he was interim director for corporate comms. Prior to that, he has more than a decade’s experience on the agency side, most recently with FTI Consulting as a senior director.

Based in London, Mathews will be responsible for the development of Cognito’s business across the EMEA region. He said: "My role is to bring an enhanced aspiration for Cognito with more of a premium on quality, creativity and high-value advice."

Cognito has also promoted Yvonne Maher to deputy managing director, who will work closely with Mathews on building the EMEA strategy.

Tom Coombes, Cognito founder and CEO, said: "I am very impressed by Sebastian’s vision for the PR industry and his client’s eye in evolving the agency model. We are also delighted to promote Yvonne; she and Sebastian share my hunger and ambition for our business."

