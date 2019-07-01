Who is behind the world's longest hot dog on Instagram?

COLUMBUS, GA: Ah, the Fourth of July. Some may celebrate it as the birth of American independence. But let’s be frank: Underneath all the historical mumbo jumbo, it’s really a time for people to prove they can eat the most hot dogs and make the world’s largest frankfurter.

Now, though, the competition for the latter has gone digital. If you go to Instagram, you can see the creation of the world’s longest hot dog. The record stands at 1,746 posts long — and it’s still going.

"Looking for a hot dog that can satisfy your digital appetite? Look no further than Instagram’s Longest Hot Dog," the page description states.

And who is wearing the chef’s hat at this digital barbecue? Char-Broil.

The grilling and outdoor cooking brand has been doing about 100 posts a day for a few weeks now and it’s not stopping, a representative from Char-Broil agency partner The Variable told PRWeek.

Char-Broil’s stunt is rooted in the fact that July is the start of National Hot Dog Month.

"Grilled hot dogs are always a favorite at summer cookouts, so we wanted to pay homage to this backyard BBQ staple by creating a fun and unique version of the classic hot dog — and one that might go on forever," Paige Farrow, Char-Broil’s senior director of marketing, told PRWeek in an emailed statement. "We invite everyone to join in the fun because we’ve got some surprises in store for fellow fans who show their love for the hot dog."

Earlier this year, the World Record Egg cracked the code to become the most-liked post on Instagram.