Breakfast Briefing: Power List 2019 revealed

There’s a new face at the top of the 2019 PRWeek U.S. Power List, the definitive who’s who of the 50 most powerful people in communications. This year’s rankings reflect rapid changes in the media and business environment in the U.S. and complex geopolitical realities.

The 2019 edition of the Power List is also defined by the major shifts taking place in Silicon Valley and the changing worlds of media and content, writes PRWeek’s Steve Barrett in his editor’s letter. It also reflects the communications industry’s focus on purpose -- not to mention burger wars on social media.

New White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham took a few bruises in the chaotic media scrum that happened as President Donald Trump met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un this weekend. Grisham’s first day as Trump’s top spokesperson is technically today. Her predecessor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is reportedly planning to write a book on her time in the White House.

The new White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, got into a scuffle with North Korean officials during a chaotic scene outside a meeting room where President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un talked privately https://t.co/gmcppWxcfH pic.twitter.com/lnet1hzu53 — CNN (@CNN) June 30, 2019

The New York Knicks released a statement on Sunday evening saying the team is "upbeat and confident" despite once again disappointing fans by missing out on top NBA free agents. Superstars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan, meanwhile, are headed across town to the rival Brooklyn Nets.

Statement from Knicks president Steve Mills: pic.twitter.com/2GnBHHmvT6 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 1, 2019

Taylor Swift penned a Tumblr post on Sunday expressing disgust that music industry manager Scooter Braun has acquired the rights to her master recordings. Swift accused Braun of years of "incessant, manipulative bullying" via her rivalries with rapper Kanye West and others.