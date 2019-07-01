'Stop drinking one's own Kool-Aid' - 30 Under 30 alumni on what sector must do for growth

Added 3 hours ago by John Harrington

PRWeek asked members of the 30 Under 30 from 2015 to 2019 to identify what single thing the PR industry should do, that it hasn't been doing, to continue to grow.

"Take proving the financial impact on a client’s bottom line seriously – we’re still the poor relation in the marketing mix because we stay in our silo and won’t take the necessary steps to prove how PR activity isn’t just coverage or click-throughs." Alexandra Neale, account director, Antidote Communications

"To be more diverse (ethnic, gender, but also background, skill set). It is such a ‘multidisciplinary discipline’ that we need as many different skill sets as possible." Jais Mehaji, associate partner, Maitland AMO

"Focus more on flexible working… [which] helps to retain and attract talent, increases productivity and helps people coping with mental illness." Rupert Esdaile, freelance PR consultant

"Continue to agitate to be part of the decision-making process at board level. PR shouldn’t simply about the communication of choices that businesses make, it should be involved in making those choices – from business strategy to HR policy to NPD." Julian Obubo, brand strategy director, Manifest (below)

"Put more of a focus onto developing digital skill sets as this becomes the predominant platform for news and content." Ellen Kelly, director and co-founder, Avant PR

"Stop creating ridiculous terms and rebranding old tactics. Focus on business challenges, not comms challenges. Stop drinking one’s own Kool-Aid and be objective in decision-making." David Clare, partner and head of content, Tyto PR

