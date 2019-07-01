'Stop drinking one's own Kool-Aid' - 30 Under 30 alumni on what sector must do for growth

"Take proving the financial impact on a client’s bottom line seriously – we’re still the poor relation in the marketing mix because we stay in our silo and won’t take the necessary steps to prove how PR activity isn’t just coverage or click-throughs." Alexandra Neale, account director, Antidote Communications

"To be more diverse (ethnic, gender, but also background, skill set). It is such a ‘multidisciplinary discipline’ that we need as many different skill sets as possible." Jais Mehaji, associate partner, Maitland AMO

"Focus more on flexible working… [which] helps to retain and attract talent, increases productivity and helps people coping with mental illness." Rupert Esdaile, freelance PR consultant

"Continue to agitate to be part of the decision-making process at board level. PR shouldn’t simply about the communication of choices that businesses make, it should be involved in making those choices – from business strategy to HR policy to NPD." Julian Obubo, brand strategy director, Manifest (below)

"Put more of a focus onto developing digital skill sets as this becomes the predominant platform for news and content." Ellen Kelly, director and co-founder, Avant PR

"Stop creating ridiculous terms and rebranding old tactics. Focus on business challenges, not comms challenges. Stop drinking one’s own Kool-Aid and be objective in decision-making." David Clare, partner and head of content, Tyto PR

