'Savvy influencers will take on less brand work' - 30 Under 30 alumni on the future of influencer marketing

"The death of the ‘here-i-am-with-my-sponsored-product-and-fake-smile-i-love-this-brand’ #ad post. There’s already backlash on this type of post, and tracking will show engagement plummeting as consumers become wise to these hollow brand endorsements." Ottilie Ratcliffe, associate creative, The Romans

"The move to artificial influencers." Christopher Onderstall, director and partner, creative studio, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

"The introduction of greater professionalisation processes and moderation of content output. Likely a decrease in the sheer number of influencers." Holly Smith, associate director, Mischief (below)

"Savvy influencers will take on less brand work, limiting the paid content they put out, making it more meaningful in the age of #AD and #Spon." Viola Hazlerigg, strategist, The Romans

"It will need to go back to its roots and recapture what made it so effective to begin with – authenticity." Adam Forshaw, senior account manager, Cirkle (below)

"YouTubers will no longer say ‘Hi guys!’ – except when taking the piss." David Clare, partner and head of content, Tyto PR