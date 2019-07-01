'We won't be doing media relations much longer' - 30 Under 30 alumni on sector's future

"We won’t be doing media relations much longer – PR will take more after the advertising model and move into a stronger position with outlining purpose and values for a brand." Trine Hansen, marketing manager, Hotwire

"In-housing of PR efforts." Cathal Wogan, head of PR and marketing acquisition, Quidco

"The typical model of an agency won’t exist – companies built on a foundation of a ‘retained press offices’ and a focus on ‘traditional coverage’ will be long gone." Jamie Mancini, creative director, Karmarama (below)

"The pitch process. It is archaic and often, quite frankly, boring. We will see this process being led by the younger and more junior staff as clients want to know the team they will be working with, and not the MD they won’t hear from for six months." Laura Rudolph, associate director, Kazoo Communications

"I expect to see fewer standalone PR teams and instead more cross-functional teams across marcomms that include a PR expert." Robyn Bemment, head of comms, EMEA & APAC, Waze (below)

