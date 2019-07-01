Are Millennial PRs 'lazy and entitled'? Yes, says one Millennial agency chief. No, says another

Yes

Emily Austen, chief executive, Emerge

I think they are both lazy and entitled. Speaking from experience (I started my business when I was 22), there is definitely an expectation that the world owes them something.

However, this is not limited to the PR industry. What I have seen among my team of 20 women, many in their 20s, is a passionate curiosity, a deep integrity, care for the planet and those around them, enhanced social consciousness, and a willingness to try the harder route, if the outcome means social change.

While their attitude is that if they don’t Instagram it, it didn’t happen, who really cares what the validation process is, so long as they have pride in the work that they do? It doesn’t matter whether their way of sharing their accomplishments is digital or not.

PR does have a poor reputation, and there are a number of examples where lazy PR is practiced.

No

Ben Goldsmith, MD, Goldsmith Communications

The stereotype is total bunk. The assumption that Millennials are lazy and entitled is itself lazy and entitled. There has never been a considered piece of research that has supported this view.

Research has suggested that Millennials have slightly higher rates of depression than average; that they are better with money than previous generations; and are more environmentally aware. However, this has nothing to do with their age.

This generation has been unlucky in that it has been subject to the whims of social media before the introduction of fit regulation, and it is lucky in that is exists after mental health has been comparatively (yet not wholly) destigmatised; they are living in straitened times due to rising house prices and static real wages; and they are the first generation to be faced with the real possibility of eco-armageddon.

It follows that the PR industry should not focus on the generation, but instead react to the realities of its age: get better at mental health, pay fairly, be empathetic to the needs of all age groups, and so on.

