M Booth sticks with Nivea after FCB splits with brand

WILTON, CT: M Booth is standing by client Nivea after creative agency FCB split with the brand this week amid rising tensions and reports of a homophobic comment made on an agency-client call.

"Our work with our U.S. client has featured diverse and inclusive campaigns," M Booth CEO Dale Bornstein told PRWeek via email. "Our client will keep us informed on the company’s approach to this situation."

The split between Interpublic Group’s FCB and Nivea took place as the relationship between the two organizations grew tense, according to AdAge, which reported that a member of the brand’s team remarked, "We don’t do gay at Nivea" on a call with agency representatives.

Nivea parent Beiersdorf told PRWeek sister title Campaign that this is "the right time for a new beginning in Nivea’s brand management and creative work." While it did not directly address the allegations, Nivea stressed such behavior will not be tolerated.

In March 2018, Beiersdorf brought on M Booth as its U.S. partner to lead PR, influencer and social media for its Nivea, Nivea Men, and Eucerin brands. M Booth also leads PR and influencer work for Aquaphor and Aquaphor Healing Ointment.

M Booth’s responsibilities include developing equity-building campaigns, content creation, leveraging social media platforms, earned media, influencer outreach and event planning.

The incumbent on the account was Access Brand Communications, formerly known as Access Emanate, a standalone agency within Ketchum’s network.