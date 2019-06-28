Edelman names Erica Barth GM of Chicago digital practice

CHICAGO: Edelman has upped Erica Barth to GM of its digital practice in Chicago, effective July 1.

Barth will report to Rachel Winer, president of Edelman's Chicago office, a representative told PRWeek.

The last GM of Edelman's digital practice in Chicago was Kate DuBois, who departed the company in March 2019. She is currently employed at a Tel Aviv, Israel-based marketing company called Kenshoo as GM of search, according to her LinkedIn profile.

As head of Edelman’s digital practice in Chicago, Barth will oversee the team in providing delivery activation and driving integration across practices while working with global leaders, according to a statement from the firm.

Prior to this role, Barth was Edelman’s SVP of performance marketing in Chicago, according to her LinkedIn profile. As lead of that team, she grew the practice’s capabilities to include paid search, SEO, account-based marketing and programmatic, a statement said. Her replacement is still to be determined, an Edelman representative told PRWeek.

Barth wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Before Barth joined Edelman in 2017, she was VP of marketing and client success at Pear, a Chicago-based online sponsorship and fundraising platform that was incorporated in 2010. She also had a stint as head of client success at that company.

Barth was a member of iProspect’s senior leadership team as VP of client services, leading client services for Chicago and Detroit, according to her LinkedIn profile. She also worked at Resolution Media as MD of Midwest and VP of products and partnerships. She was responsible for the Midwest’s P&L, staffing and operations, client strategy, client growth and business development.

Before that, Barth was marketing manager for moving and relocation services company Sirva Worldwide. In that role, she developed and managed B2B marketing tools, according to her LinkedIn profile.

In January, Thomas Crampton joined Edelman as global chair of its digital practice. Before that, he was global principal at Ogilvy Consulting in London.

Winer was named president of Edelman's Chicago office last August. Parent company, DJE Holdings, lost a valuable Chicago-based account in Kellogg’s PR work after the food company moved its business to Weber Shandwick earlier this year. The account was handled by DJE’s specialty group, Krispr. Edelman recorded $888.4 million in revenue for 2018, down 1.1% from the year prior.