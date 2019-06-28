Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Most brands throw money at influencers. Here’s one that has a hard policy to never pay them. Impossible Burger parent Impossible Foods told PRWeek it simply doesn’t have to pay influencers. People are "genuinely excited and passionate about the product and what the company is doing and want to help," said its global head of influence, Jake Crumbine. Celebrities that have organically endorsed the Impossible Burger include Miley Cyrus, Madonna, Natalie Portman, Mark Wahlberg and Chrissy Teigen, who shared her love of the product on Ellen last year. Check out the full story here.

You can now buy a shirt based on the viral Harris-Biden confrontation at the Democratic debate. After Kamala Harris (D-CA) said, "That little girl was me," in regard to Joe Biden’s past reticence over forced integration of public schools through busing, her campaign immediately tweeted a picture of Harris as a child, using her statement as the caption. Soon after, a shirt with that same photo was on sale on her campaign’s online store.

But who won Thursday night’s debate? Looks like it was Harris, according to numerous outlets. Vox said she "made her opponents look like squabbling children." Her mentions on social media also skyrocketed during the debate. Politico reported on the most viral moments, worst canned lines and most unfortunate phrases from the Democratic debate.

The latest on the #KimOhNo controversy. After Kim Kardashian West’s new shapewear line Kimono faced criticism this week for alleged cultural appropriation, she told The New York Times that she never meant to disrespect the traditional Japanese kimono. Kardashian West clarified that her line was "built with inclusivity and diversity at its core." It doesn’t sound like she plans to rebrand the products, as she said she is continuing to wait for trademark approval.

Can you guess what this is an ad for? A beautiful short film that appears to be an homage to Richard Linklater’s movie Boyhood is actually a three-year-old Brazilian ad for a very unexpected brand: Subway. The ad has resurfaced and is going viral after Twitter user Ryan Simmons (@rysimmons) tweeted out the video on Thursday.